Drunken woman arrested in 2 shots fired incidents in Janesville, police say

A drunken woman was arrested in two shots fired incidents in Janesville early Saturday morning, Janesville police reported.

Shortly before 2:45 a.m. Saturday, officers were sent to a reported gunshot in the 400 block of North Pearl Street and while investigating heard a gunshot to the west in the 2300 block of Harvard Drive, which also was reported by 911 callers, Lt. Mike Blaser said in a statement.

Police recovered shell casings on North Pearl Street, while officers who responded to the 2300 block of Harvard Drive located Leonora Blakely and a friend outside of an apartment building. The officers learned that Blakley was at a local bar prior to the gunshots. The officers eventually took Blakley into custody for a probation violation and to the Rock County Jail, where a preliminary breath test indicated she had an alcohol value more than twice the legal limit, Blaser said.

A search of Blakely’s residence located two guns, one the same caliber as the casings found at both shots fired locations. The serial numbers indicated that one of the guns was reported as stolen from Madison, Blaser said.

Four shots were fired combined in the two incidents, but no injuries were reported, Blaser said.

Blakley, 31, of Janesville, was tentatively charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, receiving stolen property, and going armed while under the influence of an intoxicant.