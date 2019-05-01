Try 3 months for $3
A drunken man allegedly threatened another man at the South Side bus station by pulling out a knife when the victim refused to give money or cigarettes to the suspect.

Francisco Alvarez, 53, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed and carrying a concealed weapon, Madison police said.

The incident happened at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Madison Metro Transit south transfer point, 802 W. Badger Road.

The 40-year-old Madison man said Alvarez was drinking from a bottle and asked him for a cigarette and money.

"The victim told the suspect he did not need money if he could afford a bottle of booze," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The suspect responded by pulling a long knife from his jacket and threatening the victim."

The man called 911 and police found a 12-inch knife and a 7-inch knife on Alvarez.

The victim was not injured.

