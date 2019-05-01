A drunken man allegedly threatened another man at the South Side bus station by pulling out a knife when the victim refused to give money or cigarettes to the suspect.
Francisco Alvarez, 53, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed and carrying a concealed weapon, Madison police said.
The incident happened at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Madison Metro Transit south transfer point, 802 W. Badger Road.
The 40-year-old Madison man said Alvarez was drinking from a bottle and asked him for a cigarette and money.
"The victim told the suspect he did not need money if he could afford a bottle of booze," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The suspect responded by pulling a long knife from his jacket and threatening the victim."
The man called 911 and police found a 12-inch knife and a 7-inch knife on Alvarez.
The victim was not injured.
Man who claimed he had been shot arrested for calling 911 with fake emergency, Madison police say
Attacks on three women bring more than 22 years for Monona man
Wild chase ends in 4-vehicle crash on I-39/90, driver arrested
Janesville man arrested for alleged 7th OWI, police say
South Milwaukee woman arrested in Madison for alleged 4th OWI
Driving on shoulder leads to arrest of Madison man for alleged 4th OWI, State Patrol says
Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for North Side shooting
Man who planned, drove getaway car in bank robberies sentenced to 22 years
12-year prison sentence for man who robbed banks with his uncle
Attorney shocks at Daniel Lieske sentencing for homicide, says key witness lied and got money from victim's family
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.