Drunken man causes thousands of dollars in damage to State Street restaurant, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A drunken man caused thousands of dollars in damage to Tutto Pasta, 305 State St., early Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

A witness called 911 after seeing someone throwing furniture from the restaurant out to State Street shortly after 12:15 a.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Evan C. Lundquist, 22, of Madison, was still inside when police arrived at Tutto Pasta and admitted to drinking, but said he could not recall damaging property, DeSpain said.

Tutto Pasta's owner arrived to walk through the restaurant with police and noted damaged drywall, a ruined computer, a thermostat and pictures ripped from the wall, and chairs and tables overturned. He estimated damage at more than $12,500, DeSpain said.

The owner told police he had just spent the past couple of months, during the COVID-19 pandemic, working on upgrading the eatery, DeSpain said.

Lundquist was arrested on tentative charges of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and unlawful trespass.

81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.