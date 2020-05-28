You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Drunken man causes thousands of dollars in damage to State Street restaurant, Madison police say
alert

Drunken man causes thousands of dollars in damage to State Street restaurant, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A drunken man caused thousands of dollars in damage to Tutto Pasta, 305 State St., early Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

A witness called 911 after seeing someone throwing furniture from the restaurant out to State Street shortly after 12:15 a.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Evan C. Lundquist, 22, of Madison, was still inside when police arrived at Tutto Pasta and admitted to drinking, but said he could not recall damaging property, DeSpain said.

Tutto Pasta's owner arrived to walk through the restaurant with police and noted damaged drywall, a ruined computer, a thermostat and pictures ripped from the wall, and chairs and tables overturned. He estimated damage at more than $12,500, DeSpain said.

The owner told police he had just spent the past couple of months, during the COVID-19 pandemic, working on upgrading the eatery, DeSpain said.

Lundquist was arrested on tentative charges of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and unlawful trespass.

81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics