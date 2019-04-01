An intoxicated man who went into a Near East Side house early Sunday morning, frightening the family so much they locked themselves into a bathroom was arrested after fighting with officers and getting bit by a police dog.
Dean Schuetze, 44, Milwaukee, was tentatively charged with criminal trespass to a dwelling, disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing, Madison police said.
The incident was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Sherman Avenue.
The family, which included children and visiting grandparents, went into a second-floor bathroom after the homeowner decided someone was in the house.
"He heard a 'clunk' and then the sound of the front door opening," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He was able to check a porch camera to see that the outside motion-activated light was on."
The camera didn't show anyone leaving the house, so the homeowner believed the stranger was still inside.
Police were called.
"Multiple officers established a perimeter around the house," DeSpain said. "The suspect was ordered to come out, but when he didn't emerge, officers and a police dog went in."
Schuetze was behind the front door.
"He was drunk and fought with police," DeSpain said. "During the struggle, the police dog bit the man's leg."
Police reviewed the porch video and saw the stranger entering the house.
"The homeowner believed the door was inadvertently left unlocked," DeSpain said.
