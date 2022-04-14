Drunken driving homicide charges added to hit-and-run for traffic death of La Follette student

A man who was charged with hit-and-run for a crash in January on Madison's Southwest Side that killed a La Follette High School student now faces charges of homicide by drunken driving.

On Thursday, a judge granted a motion filed by Assistant District Attorney Daniel Hess to add the drunken driving charges against Sadarius Goodall. The motion states an analysis of Goodall's blood by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene found that after the Jan. 15 crash, Goodall had a blood alcohol concentration of just over 0.10%, above the 0.08% for drivers in Wisconsin.

The crash on Schroeder Road near Ellis Potter Court caused the death of 14-year-old Jeremiah Broomfield and seriously injured a 12-year-old boy, described during a court hearing as Broomfield's brother, who was in the same car as Broomfield. A cousin of Broomfield was driving.

Goodall, who left the crash scene on foot, was charged in January with hit-and-run causing death and hit-and-run causing great bodily harm. At the time the complaint was filed on Jan. 28, the results of toxicology tests were not yet available.

After receiving the results showing Goodall's blood alcohol concentration exceeded the limit for drivers, Hess asked Circuit Judge Mario White to approve amended charges for Goodall that include homicide by drunken driving, homicide by driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration, causing great bodily harm by drunken driving and causing great bodily harm by drunken driving.

According to the minutes of a brief hearing on Thursday, Goodall's attorney, state assistant public defender Adam Welch, did not oppose adding the charges. Despite the new charges, White granted a motion to lower Goodall's bail from $50,000 to $10,000.

Goodall, however, is also in jail on a hold by the state Department of Corrections for a suspected violation of probation Goodall was serving for an earlier conviction. In March 2021, according to court records, Goodall received a two-year prison sentence for heroin delivery that was stayed and he was instead placed on eight years of probation. DOC can impose the prison sentence if it revokes his probation.

DOC spokesperson John Beard said Goodall is scheduled for a revocation hearing on May 5.

A criminal complaint states Broomfield was a passenger in a Hyundai traveling east on Schroeder Road that tried to turn left near Ellis Potter Court to go to a Kwik Trip store. A Ford Crown Victoria, later determined to have been driven by Goodall, was headed west on Schroeder Road at a speed estimated as high as 90 mph and struck the Hyundai.

Security video from Kwik Trip showed someone getting out of the Ford and leaving. When police went to the home of the car's registered owner, she said she had been driving before the crash. She told police she called Goodall to pick her up, according to the complaint.

Police noticed, however, she had no abrasions from an airbag deployment, but Goodall appeared to have some discoloration on his face, the complaint states.

