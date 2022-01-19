Drunken driving homicide charged in East Washington Avenue pedestrian death from June

A Waunakee man was charged Wednesday with homicide by drunken driving for a pedestrian crash in June on East Washington Avenue that caused a man's death about a week later.
Kemal A. Dzelil, 37, was also charged with homicide by driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration for the June 14 crash in the 3300 block of East Washington Avenue that caused critical injuries to the man, identified by officials Wednesday as Kurt J. Maier, 36, of Sun Prairie, who died in a local hospital on June 20.
An analysis by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene found that Dzelil had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.13 percent, well over the 0.08 percent limit for drivers in Wisconsin, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
Dzelil is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.
According to the complaint:
Police and rescue personnel were dispatched just after midnight on June 14 after a person reported hearing a car crash and found a man in the street. A witness said she and her friends were having a bonfire in a backyard of an East Washington Avenue home when she heard a loud sound like a car crash.
The witness said she saw a car make a U-turn near Highway 30, and noticed the man in the road. She stayed with the man until paramedics arrived.
The car that had made the U-turn made another U-turn at Fair Oaks Avenue and then parked in front of where Maier lay in the road. The driver, later identified as Dzelil, got out and asked if the man was OK, the witness said. She said she believed the driver was intoxicated because he smelled strongly of alcohol. The front end of his vehicle was "smashed up," she said.
Dzelil "must have hit the dude then felt bad and came back," the witness told police.
Dzelil told police he was driving home from an East Side tavern when he heard a "loud bang" and turned around to see what happened. He then saw a backpack in the road, he said, and came to "help the guy."
Dzelil said he wanted to be a good witness but was having a hard time because it was "traumatic, I was holding his head." Dzelil was also concerned because his windshield was cracked from hitting a crane, the large bird, two weeks earlier.
"I knew you all would think I hit him because of my car," he told police.
Dzelil said he had two beers at Mickey's, where he had been since late afternoon, while having dinner with friends.
Another witness told police he was driving about 50 feet behind Dzelil's car and saw a pedestrian walking across East Washington Avenue. Dzelil's car did not swerve or change lanes before hitting the man, and then did not stop, the witness said.
At the scene, police noticed Dzelil's speech was slow and slurred. He also failed a field sobriety test.
Dzelil is the third person charged with striking and killing a pedestrian last year on East Washington Avenue. Last month, Janessa L. Cardenas, 25, of Madison, was charged with second-degree reckless homicide for striking a pedestrian at a speed of about 75 mph on April 3.
Antoine B. Johnson, 35, of Madison, was charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in death after allegedly striking a pedestrian on June 26.
In all, six pedestrians were killed on East Washington Avenue in 2021.