Drunken driving homicide charged in East Washington Avenue pedestrian death from June

The witness said she saw a car make a U-turn near Highway 30, and noticed the man in the road. She stayed with the man until paramedics arrived.

The car that had made the U-turn made another U-turn at Fair Oaks Avenue and then parked in front of where Maier lay in the road. The driver, later identified as Dzelil, got out and asked if the man was OK, the witness said. She said she believed the driver was intoxicated because he smelled strongly of alcohol. The front end of his vehicle was "smashed up," she said.

Dzelil "must have hit the dude then felt bad and came back," the witness told police.

Dzelil told police he was driving home from an East Side tavern when he heard a "loud bang" and turned around to see what happened. He then saw a backpack in the road, he said, and came to "help the guy."

Dzelil said he wanted to be a good witness but was having a hard time because it was "traumatic, I was holding his head." Dzelil was also concerned because his windshield was cracked from hitting a crane, the large bird, two weeks earlier.

"I knew you all would think I hit him because of my car," he told police.