Drunken driving crash that killed motorcyclist brings 10-year prison sentence

A 2020 crash that killed a motorcyclist in the town of Springfield, caused by the driver of a car who was drunk, drew a 10-year prison sentence Tuesday for a Prairie du Sac man who had initially claimed the motorcyclist drove into his path.

Instead, Deputy District Attorney William Brown said Gabriel D. Bare, 24, bore down on Troy J. Bronk with his car's cruise control set at 64 mph, braking only a half-second before crashing into Bronk's motorcycle from behind as Bronk waited at a traffic light at Highways 12 and K during a ride home from work on Aug. 6, 2020.

Bare's blood alcohol concentration was just under 0.11%, above the 0.08% limit for drivers. Bare also had alcohol in his car.

Along with the 10-year prison sentence, which will be shortened by about one year and eight months with credit for time Bare has spent in custody, Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor said Bare will serve five years of extended supervision.

Taylor said she saw good things in what some said about Bare -- the wit and intelligence that one teacher described him having, a minimal criminal record and the completion of his high school equivalency degree while in jail -- but it wasn't enough to overcome what she said were negatives that influenced her decision.

A large one, Taylor said, was Bare's disregard for authority, shown vividly by his behavior after he had been released on a signature bond and placed in the Dane County Pretrial Services program, which ended with an arrest in Sauk County for drinking while behind the wheel of a car, the same behavior, Taylor noted, that caused the crash that killed Bronk.

"I would expect to see the best behavior," while free on bond, Taylor said, but instead Bare did exactly what he wasn't allowed to do.

"I'm not convinced you have learned a lesson here," Taylor said.

After the crash, Brown said, Bare lied repeatedly about what led to the crash, from the speed he claimed he was traveling to a claim that Bronk's motorcycle had veered into the path of Bare's car. Then in jail after his arrest the night of the crash, when Bare thought he was alone, he was overheard by a deputy making disparaging statements to himself about Bronk, calling him "old man," and saying that emergency responders had caused Bronk's death, not Bare.

"I don't deserve none of this," Brown said Bare was overheard saying.

Bare was initially jailed on $25,000 bail, but within weeks that was reduced to a signature bond. After that, Brown said, there were repeated violations of his bond, including failed breath tests and curfew violations, until his arrest in Sauk County.

"This isn't a mitigated situation," Brown said, who asked for the same sentence that Taylor ultimately imposed.

Assistant state public defender Ron Benavides said Bare asked him to seek essentially a time-served sentence, followed by an unspecified period of extended supervision. Benavides said the time Bare has spent in jail has been "hard time" because of a lack of much to do there.

But Taylor said state law requires her to impose a minimum sentence of five years for homicide by drunken driving, unless some compelling reason exists for her not to. She asked what the compelling reason would be in Bare's case.

"It doesn't cut it to say 'I'm bored in jail,'" Taylor said. "What's the compelling reason?"

Family members who spoke in court said they are devastated by Bronk's death. Bronk, 46, was a lawyer who worked as general counsel for Erdman Company, according to his obituary. Despite being the youngest sibling, he held his family together.

"The emptiness is overwhelming," said Bronk's mother, Marlene Bronk. "I will never forgive Mr. Bare for taking my son's life."

"Troy had a heard of gold," said Bronk's sister, Julie Melum. "I feel a broken heart that doesn't heal."

Charlene Lassa, another sister, said Bare "should be held accountable for what he has done."

"My life will forever be changed," Lassa said. "The hurt of losing a sibling is unbearable, the way he was taken."

Bare apologized to Bronk's family and said he takes responsibility "for my actions on Aug. 6, 2020, that led to the loss of an innocent person."

"I'm just so sorry for the choices I made that day," Bare said.