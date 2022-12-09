Drunken driving crash in 2014 that killed preschool teacher draws 12-year prison sentence

Nearly eight years to the day after a 2014 crash in Fitchburg that killed a Stoughton woman, the woman who caused the crash was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison for homicide by drunken driving.

The case against Dawn M. Prado, 55, took that long to reach a conclusion after an initial delay due to the injuries Prado herself sustained in the crash on Dec. 12, 2014, a prolonged stay in state appeals courts and a jury trial in July that ended with Prado's conviction on all counts.

All that time, the family and many friends of Janet Grady, 55, a beloved preschool teacher at Red Caboose Daycare Center in Madison who was killed in the crash, waited for this day in court.

"It has taken years -- it will take more to deal with this tragedy," said one of Grady's sisters, who spoke in court Friday. As is increasingly common in the era of Marsy's Law, the recent state victim's rights amendment, she was not identified by name when she spoke.

She and other family members remembered Grady as the one others went to for help and reassurance, whose loss devastated the family. In a sentencing memorandum, state Assistant Attorney General Emily Thompson wrote that Grady was "truly an innocent victim" simply driving home from work when she was killed.

Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara assured Prado it wasn't her fault it took so long for the case to conclude, but it took that long because of the demands of due process.

"That said, it's been eight years of agony for Janet's family," McNamara said. "That's part of the infinite loss that's been so overwhelming."

A trial in the case not only had to wait for appellate decisions pertaining directly to the case, but for decisions in other cases that touched on similar legal issues. Last year, the state Supreme Court ruled that while a state law under which a blood sample was collected from Prado was unconstitutional, police acted in good faith at the time based on the law as it stood then.

In the end, McNamara ruled that a 12-year prison sentence, followed by eight years of extended supervision, was necessary for Prado. The prison sentence will be shortened by nearly four years of credit for time Prado has spent in custody, when she was not serving other sentences.

While Prado suffered through a childhood of abuse and neglect, McNamara said, which led to growing up with mental health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder that likely prompted her to abuse alcohol and drugs, she should have known on the day of the crash that she shouldn't have been driving after drinking and using drugs.

Prado had been convicted of drunken driving three times before the crash.

"The fact that this is a fourth offense is very significant," McNamara said. And now with the lingering effects of a traumatic brain injury she sustained in the crash that has limited her ability to resist impulsive behavior, the public's need for protection is more important, he said. Prado, who in recent years has been confined to state institutions on mental health commitments, is less dangerous when she is under close supervision, he said.

Prado has said she does not remember driving her minivan before the crash, or the crash itself. She has said the last thing she remembers after stopping at a liquor store after work was waking up in a rehabilitation center.

In court Friday, Prado blamed a relapse into drug and alcohol use on the then-recent death from cancer of a man with whom she had been in a long relationship.

"I want to apologize to the Grady family for the loss they experienced," Prado said. "The grief of another family makes my heart break every day."

The crash happened when Prado's 2005 Chrysler Town and Country minivan crossed the center line on Highway MM in Fitchburg and smashed head-on into Grady's Pontiac Vibe. A passenger in the minivan, Deshonn Banks, was injured. He has since died. During the trial, Prado's attorneys, Adam Welch and Laura Breun, argued that Banks could have been driving the minivan before the crash.

At the time of the crash, Prado's blood alcohol concentration was just over the 0.08% limit for drivers in Wisconsin, but she was limited to 0.02% because of the three prior drunken driving convictions. Drugs that included a metabolite of cocaine were also found in her blood.