Drunken driver told police he'll go to jail after Far East Side crash, Madison police say

Michael R. Dryden booking photo

Michael R. Dryden.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A driver in a two-car crash near the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and South Stoughton Road on Friday told police he would be going to jail because he had been drinking, Madison police reported. 

"He was right," police spokesman Joel DeSpain in a statement reporting the incident. 

Michael R. Dryden, 52, of Madison, was arrested on a tentative fifth offense of drunken driving, as well as resisting arrest and a parole violation, DeSpain said. 

There were no serious injuries in the crash, DeSpain said. 

