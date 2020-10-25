Drunken driver taken into custody after battering, attempting to rob delivery driver, police say

A drunken driver attempted to run from police officers, almost hitting a pedestrian, before taking off on foot and attempting to rob a delivery driver around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police responded to several calls about a vehicle dragging something which produced sparks near West Washington Avenue and Park Street. The vehicle and suspect were found by police but the suspect attempted to flee in the car and almost struck a pedestrian, police spokesman Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

The suspect then ran from police, got into a delivery driver's car, demanded they drive him away, battered and attempted to rob the driver when they refused. The suspect then ran to another occupied vehicle where he attempted to rob the people in the car, Hartman said.

The suspect was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, Hartman said.

