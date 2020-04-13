Drunken driver smashes into car while doing donuts in crowded parking lot on East Side, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A drunken driver smashed into a car while doing donuts in a crowded parking lot on the East Side early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Witnesses said Halen D. Williams, 19, nearly hit several of them as he drove around 40 miles per hour, doing donuts before finally striking another car in the lot in the 2300 block of East Springs Drive about 3 a.m. Saturday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Williams was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, drunken driving, and disorderly conduct early Saturday morning after driving erratically in an East Springs Dr. parking lot that was filled with people and cars.

The lot is one of several in the department’s east and north districts where young drivers and their friends have been congregating outside of parked cars on recent weekends, bringing complaints from neighbors about squealing tires, speeding cars and motorcycles, DeSpain said.

The department already was attempting to address the problem and officers now are warning those who are congregating that most are in violation of the state’s "safer at home" order and enforcement will be stepped up in coming weeks, DeSpain said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.