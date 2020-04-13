Drunken driver smashes into car while doing donuts in crowded parking lot on East Side, Madison police say

A drunken driver smashed into a car while doing donuts in a crowded parking lot on the East Side early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.
Witnesses said Halen D. Williams, 19, nearly hit several of them as he drove around 40 miles per hour, doing donuts before finally striking another car in the lot in the 2300 block of East Springs Drive about 3 a.m. Saturday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Williams was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, drunken driving, and disorderly conduct early Saturday morning after driving erratically in an East Springs Dr. parking lot that was filled with people and cars.
The lot is one of several in the department’s east and north districts where young drivers and their friends have been congregating outside of parked cars on recent weekends, bringing complaints from neighbors about squealing tires, speeding cars and motorcycles, DeSpain said.
The department already was attempting to address the problem and officers now are warning those who are congregating that most are in violation of the state’s "safer at home" order and enforcement will be stepped up in coming weeks, DeSpain said.
