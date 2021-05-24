Drunken driver rides off after Downtown crash, then abandons vehicle, Madison police say

A drunken driver rode from the scene of a crash Downtown on Sunday afternoon, then walked away from the vehicle, before being arrested, Madison police reported.
An officer on patrol saw a crash at the intersection of Williamson and Wilson streets about 1 p.m. on Sunday, officer Michael Malloy said in a report.
The officer then saw the striking vehicle leave the scene, with the driver, La'Darrel Williams, 49, located walking from the vehicle a few blocks from the scene of the crash, Malloy said.
Williams was identified by witnesses as the driver and his BAC tested 0.30, nearly four times the legal limit, resulting in his arrest for drunken driving, Malloy said.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved inattentive driving.
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 21
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield right of way.
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 23
Top violation received: Listed as N/A. The second most common violation was tied, which involved running red lights or inattentive driving.
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
Number of crashes: 24
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Number of crashes: 30
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield.
