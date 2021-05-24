 Skip to main content
Drunken driver rides off after Downtown crash, then abandons vehicle, Madison police say
A drunken driver rode from the scene of a crash Downtown on Sunday afternoon, then walked away from the vehicle, before being arrested, Madison police reported.

An officer on patrol saw a crash at the intersection of Williamson and Wilson streets about 1 p.m. on Sunday, officer Michael Malloy said in a report.

The officer then saw the striking vehicle leave the scene, with the driver, La'Darrel Williams, 49, located walking from the vehicle a few blocks from the scene of the crash, Malloy said.

Williams was identified by witnesses as the driver and his BAC tested 0.30, nearly four times the legal limit, resulting in his arrest for drunken driving, Malloy said.

