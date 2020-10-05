Drunken driver hospitalized after crashing into St. Bernard Church, Middleton police say

MIDDLETON — Stained glass windows are shattered, bricks and debris cover the floor and pews of the sanctuary, and an alleged drunken driver is in the hospital after ramming a vehicle into St. Bernard Catholic Church early Monday.

Middleton police say the crash at the church, located at the corner of Parmenter Street and University Avenue near the city’s downtown, occurred at about 1 a.m. The driver, whose name has not been released, has been cited for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and for having open intoxicants.

The driver was taken to a Madison hospital by ambulance, which was stationed just a block away from the scene, according to Sgt. Dave Haselow of the Middleton Police Department.

The crash caused damage to the southwest corner of the church but the driver came within inches of striking the brick base of the steeple. A brick wall that shields a garden was damaged as was a side entrance door to the church and several stained glass windows.