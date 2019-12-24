Drunken driver from Cuba City crashes into creek in cow pasture while fleeing police, authorities say

A drunken driver from Cuba City crashed into a creek in a cow pasture while fleeing police on Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office reported.

At about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, authorities received a report of a truck traveling south on Highway 80 in an erratic manner, crossing the center line multiple times. Sheriff Nathan Dreckman said in a statement.

Cuba City police located the vehicle traveling west on St. Rose Road and attempted to stop it, but it accelerated quickly and was pursued a short distance before the pursuit was terminated, Dreckman said.

The truck was located off the road in a creek in a cow pasture, and driver Tyler J. Vosberg, 21, of Cuba City, was detained until a sheriff's deputy arrived, Dreckman said.

The deputy observed multiple signs of impairment and arrested Vosberg for operating while intoxicated, and cited him for failing to stop for an emergency vehicle and failure to keep vehicle under control, Dreckman said.

He was taken to Southwest Health Center for further testing and then released to a responsible party, Dreckman said.

Vosberg’s 2006 Chevrolet Silverado sustained heavy damage and was removed from the creek by a towing company.