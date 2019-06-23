Police siren lights
iStock

An intoxicated man crashed into a planter Downtown, then dropped several packets of cocaine in front of police around midnight Sunday. 

Officers were responding to an unrelated disturbance at the Lux Apartments, 433 West Johnson Street, when the 22-year-old man crashed into the nearby planter, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog. 

Police determined that the man was intoxicated. When he exited his vehicle, he dropped several bindles of cocaine, according to Koval. 

The man was arrested and taken to jail on tentative charges of OWI, first offense, and possession of cocaine. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.