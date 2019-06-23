An intoxicated man crashed into a planter Downtown, then dropped several packets of cocaine in front of police around midnight Sunday.
Officers were responding to an unrelated disturbance at the Lux Apartments, 433 West Johnson Street, when the 22-year-old man crashed into the nearby planter, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog.
Police determined that the man was intoxicated. When he exited his vehicle, he dropped several bindles of cocaine, according to Koval.
The man was arrested and taken to jail on tentative charges of OWI, first offense, and possession of cocaine.