 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Drunken driver crashes into Monona Red Robin, police say

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

A woman who crashed into a Red Robin in Monona early Sunday admitted to authorities that she was drunk, Monona police said.

Tips for pickpocket prevention

Donisha Hutton, 27, crashed her SUV into the chain restaurant at 6522 Monona Drive just after 3 a.m., Chief Brian Chaney Austin said in a statement. 

Hutton had non-life-threatening injuries from the crash and the restaurant was empty, Austin said. 

Officers found Hutton's vehicle on the restaurant's northwest side and later determined that she had left the roadway and hit the building. 

Hutton was cited for a first OWI offense and failure to keep control of a vehicle, Austin said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics