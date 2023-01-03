Drunken driver causes 3-vehicle crash on Southeast Side, Madison police say

A drunken driver caused a three-vehicle crash on the Southeast Side on Friday night, Madison police reported.

Witnesses reported seeing a car speeding before it hit two other vehicles in the crash about 10:25 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South Stoughton Road and Pflaum Road, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

No one was injured, Fryer said.

The driver, Lea N. White, 52, had a blood-alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit on a breath test and was arrested for first-offense OWI and reckless driving, Fryer said.

