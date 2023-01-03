Drunken driver causes 3-vehicle crash on Southeast Side, Madison police say

A drunken driver caused a three-vehicle crash on the Southeast Side on Friday night, Madison police reported.
Witnesses reported seeing a car speeding before it hit two other vehicles in the crash about 10:25 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South Stoughton Road and Pflaum Road, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.
No one was injured, Fryer said.
The driver, Lea N. White, 52, had a blood-alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit on a breath test and was arrested for first-offense OWI and reckless driving, Fryer said.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved inattentive driving.
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 21
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield right of way.
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 23
Top violation received: Listed as N/A. The second most common violation was tied, which involved running red lights or inattentive driving.
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
Number of crashes: 24
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Number of crashes: 30
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.