A Middleton woman ran home after allegedly crashing her vehicle into a parked car and a trampoline while drinking wine behind the wheel early Sunday, authorities said.

Hayle Monreal, 21, crashed into the yard of a residence at the 6800 block of Donna Drive after speeding at a curve in the road and losing control of her vehicle, Middleton police Sgt. Nick Stroik said in a statement.

Monreal's Dodge Challenger knocked down an electrical pole, struck a small trailer and trampoline before hitting a parked vehicle in a driveway, shoving it into a second parked vehicle, Stroik said.

The homeowner awoke to the commotion just before 1 a.m., and looked out to see the wreckage and someone fleeing the scene on foot.

Police arrived to Monreal's home shortly after she did, where they later arrested her. She admitted to officers she'd been drinking wine while driving and crashed the car, Stroik said.

A breathalyzer found her blood alcohol content to be more than twice the legal limit, Stroik said.