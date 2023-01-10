Drunk driver strikes traffic light box, trees and a University Avenue building, Middleton police say

Middleton police came upon an abandoned vehicle crash at the intersection of Mendota and University avenues at around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday that has rendered the intersection's street lights inoperable for an extended period, police said.

Due to ongoing supply-chain issues, it's unknown how long the intersection's traffic light will be out of service, but the intersection has been turned into a four-way stop in the meantime, Middleton Police Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said.

An initial investigation found that the crash happened as the vehicle headed east on University while speeding, then failed to turn onto the curve on Branch Street. The vehicle then struck the intersection's traffic light control box and several trees before hitting the UW Health Rehab clinic at 6630 University, according to Geiszler.

The officer on patrol who found the crashed vehicle also witnessed someone running nearby on Branch Street.

Isaiah P. Goplin, 21, of New Glarus, was identified as the driver and showed signs of being under the influence, police said. He was arrested for second-offense operating while intoxicated and cited with multiple traffic violations, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and Middleton police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information to contact police at 608-824-7300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Photos: Remembering horrific van crash that killed 7 young people in 1999