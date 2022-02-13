Drunk driver crashes into Monona Red Robin, police say

A woman who crashed into a Red Robin in Monona early Sunday admitted to authorities that she was drunk, Monona police said.

Donisha Hutton, 27, crashed her SUV into the chain restaurant at 6522 Monona Drive just after 3 a.m., Chief Chaney Austin said in a statement.

Hutton had non-life threatening injuries from the crash and the restaurant was empty, Austin said.

Officers found Hutton's vehicle on the restaurant's northwest side and later determined that she had left the roadway and hit the building.

Hutton was cited for a first OWI offense and failure to keep control of a vehicle, Austin said.

