Drugs, gun, $42K in cash seized, felon on probation arrested, Janesville police say

Drugs, a handgun, and $42,000 in cash were seized, and a felon on probation was arrested on Tuesday, Janesville police reported.

The arrest of Eshawn M. Reed, 39, of Janesville, was the culmination of an investigation conducted by the Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit, assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and the Beloit Police Department Violent Crimes Interdiction Team, Sgt. Aaron Dammen said in a statement.

Reed is on probation for second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place. He was arrested on a probation warrant, taken to the Rock County Jail and will face drug and gun charges, Dammen said.

At around 3 p.m. Tuesday, police located Reed in Beloit and attempted a traffic stop. Reed refused to stop and a short pursuit started before the pursuit was called off, Dammen said.

The vehicle Reed was driving was located parked in the 2900 block of Park Avenue in Beloit and Reed was located nearby and taken into custody without incident, Dammen said.