A drug suspect crashed while fleeing police in a stolen vehicle he had passed out in on the Far East Side on April 6, Madison police reported Tuesday.

On the morning of April 6, officers were told of the man passed out in a suspicious vehicle that turned out to be stolen out of Milwaukee and was parked in the area of Nakoosa Trail and Brandie Road, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man, who was a suspect in a Dane County Narcotics Task Force drug investigation, fought with officers, who were able to apply a handcuff to his wrist before he drove away, striking a squad car, Fryer said.

Task Force detectives and Madison officers found the suspect, who was riding in a car traveling on South Stoughton Road (Highway 51) and started a traffic stop at the intersection of South Stoughton and Buckeye roads. The car stopped, but then attempted to flee and crashed into a traffic pole, Fryer said.

The suspect, Antonio Fernandez, 22, of Madison, was jailed on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without an owner's consent, felony bail jumping, resisting arrest, manufacture with intent to deliver fentanyl and manufacture to deliver cocaine, Fryer said.