A convicted drug dealer pulled over for a traffic stop in Madison on Wednesday allegedly tried to get rid of the cocaine in his possession by swallowing some of the drug.

Gevonini Green Sr., 49, Madison, was taken into custody on tentative charges of four counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place and resisting arrest, Madison police said.

"He swallowed some of the cocaine he had with him and he was taken to the hospital for a medical clearance before going to jail," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The police SWAT team executed a search warrant at Green's apartment in the 1100 block of Petra Place after he was arrested.

"Cocaine base, digital scales and other items were seized," DeSpain said.

The Dane County Narcotics Task Force, who arrested Green twice before, led the investigation, with assistance from the Madison Police Gang Unit.

Green was convicted on cocaine charges in 2014.

