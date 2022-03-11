Drug case involving Quadren Wilson has holes, but enough evidence to set for trial, commissioner rules

A case alleging drug dealing by a man later shot by two state Division of Criminal Investigation agents in early February will proceed after a preliminary hearing Friday in which a court commissioner found ample evidence to hold the case for trial.

But Court Commissioner Scott McAndrew cautioned that while the bar is very low at this stage in the case, prosecutors could certainly encounter credibility issues involving a woman whose information about a man who sold her drugs in April led investigators to Quadren Wilson, 38, of Beaver Dam.

Wilson was shot in the back on Feb. 3 while still in his vehicle, his family has said, as state and federal agents moved in to arrest him on a street on Madison's Far East Side.

After wedging the SUV Wilson was driving between two large pickup trucks, agents converged on Wilson, still in his vehicle, and fired shots. DCI agents Mark Wagner and Nathan Peskie were identified by the Dane County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the shooting, as the agents who fired gunshots. The Sheriff's Office has not said specifically whether the agents shot Wilson.

Wilson is Black. The two agents are white. The sheriff's office said there is no evidence Wilson was armed.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said Friday there are no updates about the investigation to be released. The Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting because DCI, which would normally do that, was involved in the shooting incident.

So far, the Sheriff's Office and the state Department of Justice have not said why such force was used to arrest Wilson.

A criminal complaint filed Feb. 18 alleges Wilson sold what a woman believed would be heroin -- it was fentanyl, the complaint states -- that she and a friend cooked and injected at a McDonald's restaurant in the town of Blooming Grove on April 9. The woman's friend died from an overdose in the restaurant's bathroom.

The woman's physical description of the man who sold her the heroin and had sold her drugs on two earlier occasions, the description of the vehicle he drove, and the phone numbers she said the man had given her to contact him led investigators to Wilson. The woman called one of the numbers the man gave her several times that night from the McDonald's landline phone, which the woman had borrowed.

The phone number prosecutors say is linked to Wilson was also called several times since December 2020 from the Dane County Jail by people associated with Wilson, who always reached a man with the same-sounding voice, according to the complaint and testimony in court Friday by sheriff's Detective Leslie Keith.

Wilson's attorney, Stephen Eisenberg, first in a motion to dismiss the complaint and in an argument opposing a finding of probable cause for Wilson, argued that the woman's physical description of the drug seller -- a light-skinned Black male, about 6 feet tall and 250 to 300 pounds -- could describe any number of people. Her description of his car was vague as well, he argued.

Eisenberg also produced a photo of Wilson posted on Instagram on April 10, showing what Keith admitted on the witness stand was a beard about three inches long. The woman who is alleged to have bought drugs from Wilson said her dealer had a mustache but no beard that day.

Keith testified she did not show the woman a photo of Wilson for identification.

McAndrew noted that a lot of the evidence heard during the hearing came from what the woman told police. By state law, she does not have to testify at a preliminary hearing and the plausibility of what she said, not her credibility, is at issue. That will change at a trial, he said.

"The holes are pretty significant," he said, referring to her statement as relayed by police, including a "not very accurate" description of the man who she said sold her the heroin.

But at this stage, he said, prosecutors can "rest on witnesses if what they say is plausible."

Eisenberg said after the hearing that the evidence against Wilson is "weak."

"I thought it was the state's best effort to put on a case to try and show that Quadren Wilson sold something to someone on April 9, 2021," Eisenberg said. "I still say this is a response 10 months later to the fact that two white police officers shot him five times."

Eisenberg said he didn't know why prosecutors would wait 10 months to file this charge "in rapid response to what happened on Feb. 3."

The link to Wilson through the phone number provided by the woman is also weak, Eisenberg said, because people share phones all the time.

Keith testified that the two phone numbers given to investigators by the woman are registered to someone in Kansas. McAndrew said it was plausible that someone involved in illegal activity would not use a phone registered in his own name.

Wilson is being held in jail on $1,000 bail but also on a state Department of Corrections hold, while DOC pursues revocation of extended supervision Wilson is serving for two prior felony convictions.

