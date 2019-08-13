A drone was used to catch a Janesville man who damaged 13 tires worth $1,400 on Sunday night, police reported.
Officers dispatched to 1008 Bouchard Ave. in Janesville on a disorderly conduct report on Sunday about 9:30 p.m. learned that a male suspect had damaged the tires, possibly using a knife, according to a Janesville police news release.
Not long after. a neighbor observed a man on his property wearing clothing matching the description of the suspect, and when the neighbor confronted the suspect, he fled on foot, police said.
Officers established a perimeter in the area and deployed a drone that located a heat signature along the creek, close to the bicycle trail. Due to the darkness and thick brush, officers on foot were unable to see the suspect hiding, but the officer using the drone was able to guide them to where the man was hiding lying in water, the release states.
Once officers were close to the man and verbal commands were given, he surrendered, police said.
He was later identified as Jerry Van Cannon, 53, and tentatively charged with disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, and bail jumping.
