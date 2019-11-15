Police in Sun Prairie used a drone to locate a missing man suffering from a medical condition.
Around 2:40 a.m. Thursday a Sun Prairie officer noticed a vehicle in a field near a new housing development near O’Keeffe Avenue. The unoccupied vehicle was running, and a door was open.
Police contacted the driver’s family who said they hadn’t heard from the 57-year-old man for about 12 hours.
After a signal from the man’s phone was plotted near the area, Sun Prairie requested help from the Madison Police Department, which responded with a thermal imaging drone.
The aircraft was able to detect a thermal signal within about 4 minutes, and officers found the man alive but incoherent in a culvert around 3;48 a.m.
The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a local hospital where he remained in critical condition Friday.
Police believe he suffered a medical event, drove off the road and wandered from his vehicle. There is no indication of foul play.