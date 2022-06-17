Drone helps catch teens hiding in movie theater after crashing stolen car, Madison police say

Madison police used a drone to help find five juveniles after officials say they crashed a stolen car and later hid behind a movie theater screen.

The incident drew a heavy police presence at Marcus Point Cinema, which included the Police Department’s SWAT team and a crisis negotiator. The five teens ran into the theater after a rollover crash on the Beltline near Mineral Point Road about 6 p.m., Assistant Chief Brian Austin said at a news conference Thursday.

Officials found a loaded handgun inside the crashed silver sedan, which police said had been stolen on the Far West Side a few days prior.

After fleeing the crash scene, the five juveniles bought tickets to a movie and hid behind a theater screen, Austin said.

Police evacuated the movie theater, assisted by members of the SWAT team. Austin said no weapons were found inside the movie theater.

Other theaters in the complex were not evacuated, though Austin said a number of police officers from the district and other units surrounded the cinema and made contact with employees.

Austin said the SWAT team used a small drone to locate the juveniles.

“We’ve got a number of technological resources we can employ that allows us to not send officers into an area that we’re not sure about, and allows us a lot of flexibility searching for suspects prior to going in and physically doing that,” he said.

Austin said the decision to use a drone depends on a the physical environment. He said in the case of the movie theater, the screen blocking the police team’s view of the suspects led the team to determine it would be safest to use a drone.

Police said the juveniles were taken into custody without incident and were treated by paramedics. Austin said four of the five ranged in age from 14 to 16. The fifth was 17 years old.

Members of the Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit are still investigating a possible connection to a shooting that occurred on Reetz Road five hours earlier. Austin said information on whether the incidents are related was not yet available.

“Teamwork allowed for safe resolution, excellent resolution, to a situation that was rather dangerous and pretty chaotic given the nature of the business and the time of day,” Austin said.

