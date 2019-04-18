A Madison man driving on the shoulder of Interstate 39/90 was arrested Wednesday afternoon for his alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense.
Ronald Beyler, 34, was taken into custody by State Patrol troopers who saw him driving on the shoulder on the northbound side of the Interstate near the Stoughton exit.
The State Patrol dispatch center started getting complaints at about 4:30 p.m. of a vehicle that was displaying poor driving behavior.
Beyler admitted to the troopers that he had been drinking. He submitted to field sobriety tests, and indications of impairment were observed, resulting in his arrest.