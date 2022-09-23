 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drivers injured in crash of FedEx, milk trucks in Dodge County, authorities say

Truck crash 1, Dodge County

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The two drivers were injured in a crash of FedEx and milk trucks in Dodge County on Thursday morning, authorities reported.

The crash happened about 9:45 a.m. Thursday on Highway P and Highway N in the town of Rubicon

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said Jose Lorenzana, 26, of Franklin, was driving a 2021 Ford FedEx ground delivery truck west on Highway N in the town of Rubicon and stopped at the intersection with Highway P.

James Krueger, 28, of Mayville, was driving a 2013 Western Star milk truck south on Highway P approaching the intersection with Highway N when Lorenzana entered the intersection, failing to yield to the milk truck, with the milk truck overturning and spilling about 5,800 gallons of milk in the collision, Schmidt said.

Truck crash 2, Dodge County

Both drivers were taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment of their injuries, Schmidt said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County MCSAP Inspector.

