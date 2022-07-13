Drivers arrested for 9th, 7th, 5th OWIs this week, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

Drivers have been arrested this week for their ninth, seventh and fifth OWIs this week, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

On Sunday shortly before 10 p.m., Kirk D. Bonner, 53, of Sun Prairie, was stopped after crossing the center line near Portage Road in the town of Buke, and following field sobriety tests, was arrested for a seventh offense of OWI and operating after revocation, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

On Tuesday at about 2:45 a.m., Jason A. Cox, 50, of Cottage Grove, was stopped for speeding near the intersection of Dyerson Road and Highway 51 in the town of Dunn. Cox eluded deputies for a short distance before exiting his vehicle and running on foot until he was arrested for a ninth offense of OWI and eluding, Schaffer said.

On Wednesday shortly after 12:30 a.m., deputies stopped Martell L. Tucker, 37, of Madison for an expired registration at Grandview Boulevard and Thames Trail in the town of Madison. Tucker, who also had a revoked license, was arrested for a fifth offense of OWI, pending other open cases, and bail jumping, Schaffer said.