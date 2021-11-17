Driver without license charged in fatal January crash in Fitchburg

An Oregon man faces charges that he drove without a license when he was involved in a crash in January in which one person sustained fatal injuries and another was seriously hurt.
A criminal complaint filed Tuesday charged James Bon, 23, with knowingly driving without a valid license causing death and causing great bodily harm for a Jan. 6 crash on Highway 14 in Fitchburg that caused fatal injuries to a man and seriously injured a woman.
The victims of the crash are not identified by name in the criminal complaint, but other court documents identified the man as Kenneth D. Munkres, 89, of Madison.
Bon said the crash happened when he was driving 70 to 75 mph on Highway 14 and took his eyes off the road momentarily to retrieve his cellphone, which he said had fallen off of his lap, then crashed into the back of a car he said was stopped in the road, according to the complaint.
The speed limit on that area of Highway 14 is 70 mph.
Bon is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2.
The charge for the traffic fatality carries up to a combined six years of prison and extended supervision, while the injury charge carries up to 3½ years.
According to the complaint:
Bon told a Fitchburg police officer his cellphone was on his lap and had fallen between his legs, and he looked away from the road for a second to retrieve it when he slammed into a car that appeared to be stopped in the road.
The surviving passenger in the car told police she and the driver had been to an appointment and were driving west on Highway 14 when they were suddenly struck from behind. She said she believed the car was being driven slowly but was never at a standstill.
The man died on Jan. 19 from the injuries he sustained in the crash. The woman, re-contacted by police on Nov. 9, said she was in a brace for a back injury for 12 weeks, spent 30 days at a care center and then was at an assisted living facility until April 19. She said her body will never be back to how it was before the crash.
State Division of Motor Vehicle records indicated Bon did not have a valid driver's license at the time of the crash because his license had been canceled on Dec. 22 for failure to comply with a driver safety plan he was supposed to complete after receiving a first-offense drunken driving citation in Madison on July 5, 2019. He had one year from the time of his conviction in August 2020 to complete the plan.
First-offense drunken driving is not a crime in Wisconsin.
When Bon was cited following the crash for not having a driver's license he told an officer he had received an email about his driving status and he was "trying to get it figured out."