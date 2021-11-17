Driver without license charged in fatal January crash in Fitchburg

An Oregon man faces charges that he drove without a license when he was involved in a crash in January in which one person sustained fatal injuries and another was seriously hurt.

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday charged James Bon, 23, with knowingly driving without a valid license causing death and causing great bodily harm for a Jan. 6 crash on Highway 14 in Fitchburg that caused fatal injuries to a man and seriously injured a woman.

The victims of the crash are not identified by name in the criminal complaint, but other court documents identified the man as Kenneth D. Munkres, 89, of Madison.

Bon said the crash happened when he was driving 70 to 75 mph on Highway 14 and took his eyes off the road momentarily to retrieve his cellphone, which he said had fallen off of his lap, then crashed into the back of a car he said was stopped in the road, according to the complaint.

The speed limit on that area of Highway 14 is 70 mph.

Bon is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2.

The charge for the traffic fatality carries up to a combined six years of prison and extended supervision, while the injury charge carries up to 3½ years.

According to the complaint: