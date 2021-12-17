Driver who killed Madison National Merit Scholar pleads guilty to homicide, other charges

A 20-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to killing a 22-year-old Madison Memorial High School graduate and National Merit Scholar and seriously injuring two other people last year after he crashed into a car while speeding and under the influence of marijuana.
Maurice M. Chandler, who was 18 at the time of the Sept. 17, 2020, crash, killed Anthony Chung and injured Chung’s then 22-year-old girlfriend, Rory Demick, who was in the car with Chung when Chandler T-boned them while going 91 mph on Mineral Point Road on the city’s West Side, according to investigators. Two people in Chandler’s car were also injured.
Chandler, also a former Madison School District student, had been out on bail at the time of the crash on charges including theft, identity theft, armed robbery and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Online court records show he had been released on signature or cash bonds ranging from $100 to $1,250.
He faces up to 25 years in prison on each of the three counts he pleaded guilty to Thursday: vehicular homicide while intoxicated and two counts of first-degree reckless injury. Fourteen other counts in the case, including first-degree-reckless homicide, were dismissed by Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara as part of the plea. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
Bail in the homicide case had been set at $200,000, and Chandler had remained in custody since his arrest, most recently at the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility.
Chung was a 2016 graduate who served as the student representative on the School Board and was described last year by adults who knew him through the district as a caring “hard worker” and star on the high school’s debate team. He attended Georgetown University.
