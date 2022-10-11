Driver who fled Highway 151 traffic stop faces OWI after arrest, Dodge County authorities say

A driver who fled a Highway 151 traffic stop early Tuesday morning faces charges that include an OWI after being arrested, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A Dodge County deputy pulled over a vehicle for going 89 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone on southbound Highway 151 shortly after 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sheriff Dale Schmidt reported.

After stopping, the driver sped away, starting a pursuit that lasted about 9 minutes heading south on 151 past Beaver Dam, Schmidt said.

The driver, Jerale Market, 33, of Cecil, was arrested on a probation violation, and tentative charges of felony eluding an officer, OWI, possession of THC, operating without a license, reckless driving-endangering safety, and speeding, Schmidt said.