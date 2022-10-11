 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver who fled Highway 151 traffic stop faces OWI after arrest, Dodge County authorities say

Jerale Market booking photo

Jerale Market.

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A driver who fled a Highway 151 traffic stop early Tuesday morning faces charges that include an OWI after being arrested, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A Dodge County deputy pulled over a vehicle for going 89 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone on southbound Highway 151 shortly after 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sheriff Dale Schmidt reported.

After stopping, the driver sped away, starting a pursuit that lasted about 9 minutes heading south on 151 past Beaver Dam, Schmidt said.

The driver, Jerale Market, 33, of Cecil, was arrested on a probation violation, and tentative charges of felony eluding an officer, OWI, possession of THC, operating without a license, reckless driving-endangering safety, and speeding, Schmidt said.

