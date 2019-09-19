A driver who died in a Far West Side crash he caused on Wednesday had suspected heroin and prescription pills in his vehicle, Madison police said Thursday.
Police said the investigation so far indicates that the 30-year-old McFarland man caused the three-vehicle crash when he ran a red light at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Commerce Drive just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said the Dane County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the man’s death, and release that information as well as his name.
Investigators have determined that two SUVs were driving side-by-side in double turn lanes going from outbound (westbound) Mineral Point Road onto Commerce Drive, when the McFarland man who was inbound (eastbound) on Mineral Point ran a red light and collided with one turning SUV, pushing it into the other SUV, DeSpain said.
There were two people in one SUV and just a driver in the other. The passenger in one SUV and the solo driver in other SUV were taken to a hospital where they were treated for their injuries and released, DeSpain said.