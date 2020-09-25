Driver who died after Monona police chase identified as Madison man

The driver who died after a police chase that started in Monona and ended in Madison last week was identified Friday as a Madison man.
Elliot Johnson, 24, died following the chase that started around 11 p.m. Sept. 17, the Dane County Medical Examiner's office said. The office did not say how Johnson died, but a gunshot was heard inside his car after the chase.
The state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death at the request of the Monona Police Department.
A Monona police officer tried to pull Johnson over for reckless driving, but Johnson did not stop and the officer pursued, the DOJ said.
The chase ended when Johnson crashed at Moorland Road and South Towne Boulevard in Madison, the DOJ said. Johnson, who was the car’s only occupant, left the vehicle and was told by law enforcement to cooperate, according to the DOJ.
But Johnson returned to the vehicle, and a single gunshot was heard from inside the vehicle around 11:15 p.m., the DOJ said.
"The death is not known at this time to have directly resulted from an officer’s actions or omissions," the DOJ said in a statement.
