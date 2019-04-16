Try 3 months for $3
A Fitchburg man who drove away from police and crashed into a utility pole has been arrested.

Ceaser Enciso, 20, was tentatively charged with eluding and obstructing, and will also be ticketed for failure to notify police of a crash, unreasonable and imprudent speed and failure to maintain control, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

A deputy made a traffic stop on Enciso early Monday morning, but Enciso drove off and crashed his SUV into a utility pole on North Fair Oaks Avenue.

Enciso ran from the crash scene but was arrested later on.

The crash shut down a block of North Fair Oaks Avenue Monday morning while repairs were made to the broken pole and downed power lines.

