A Fitchburg man who drove away from police and crashed into a utility pole has been arrested.
Ceaser Enciso, 20, was tentatively charged with eluding and obstructing, and will also be ticketed for failure to notify police of a crash, unreasonable and imprudent speed and failure to maintain control, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
A deputy made a traffic stop on Enciso early Monday morning, but Enciso drove off and crashed his SUV into a utility pole on North Fair Oaks Avenue.
Enciso ran from the crash scene but was arrested later on.
The crash shut down a block of North Fair Oaks Avenue Monday morning while repairs were made to the broken pole and downed power lines.