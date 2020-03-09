You are the owner of this article.
Driver tried to hit people with car in Far West Side parking lot, Madison police say
A driver tried to hit people with his car in a Far West Side parking lot on Wednesday, Madison police reported.

Witnesses reported seeing a driver in a white car trying to strike several people who were in a parking lot at Mineral Point Road and Randolph Drive about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

One of those the driver tried to hit threw a rock at the car, breaking a window, DeSpain said.

Officers located those targeted by the driver and they said the driver had earlier tried to fight one of them, and pulled out a hammer he swung at them, DeSpain said.

Those who were targeted know the driver, who remains at large, DeSpain said.

