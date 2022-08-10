Driver treated with Narcan, faces OWI after crash on South Side, Madison police say

A driver was treated with Narcan and faces an OWI after a crash on the South Side on Tuesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

Officers sent to the area of Fish Hatchery Road and Park Street at about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday contacted a woman who said she was rear-ended by a driver who tried to leave the area, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The woman said she followed the driver, a 30-year-old man who police found semi-conscious with his vehicle running. Officers pried a window open to get inside the locked vehicle and prevent another crash, Fryer said.

Drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle and the driver admitted to using drugs before driving, Fryer said.

The man, who was not identified, was cited for OWI and given a form for the Madison Area Addiction Recovery Initiative program, which targets Dane County residents who commit a non-violent, low-level crime connected to addiction, Fryer said.

Those who complete the MARRI program have their charges dropped, Fryer said.