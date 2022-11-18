Driver taken to hospital after running red light, causing rollover crash on Near West Side, Madison police say

A driver was taken to a hospital after running a red light and causing a rollover crash on the Near West Side on Wednesday, Madison police reported.

Police were sent to the intersection of Regent Street and Park Street just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday on a report of a rollover crash, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

Officers assisted the driver of the vehicle that had rolled over in getting out of the car, and he was taken to an area hospital as a precaution, Lisko said.

Investigators determined that the driver of the vehicle that rolled over was speeding, ran a red light, struck another vehicle, and then hit a curb, Lisko said.

The driver, who was not identified, received “appropriate traffic citations,” Lisko said.