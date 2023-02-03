A driver was taken to a hospital after a crash at a South Side intersection on Wednesday, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, a 59-year-old driver was attempting to turn left onto South Park Street at Braxton Place when he was hit by another vehicle in the intersection, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The Madison Fire Department extricated the 59-year-old man from his vehicle and he was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, Fryer said.

The 18-year-old man who was driving the other vehicle was ticketed and released, and the incident remains under investigation, Fryer said.

