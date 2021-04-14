 Skip to main content
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in fiery crash into tree on Near East Side, authorities say
alert

Police lights siren squad car
A driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a fiery crash into a tree on the Near East Side early Wednesday morning, authorities reported.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the area of East Washington Avenue and Dickinson Street shortly before 4 a.m. for a crash and arrived to find an SUV with heavy front-end damage resting against a tree, Madison Fire Department spokesman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The SUV’s engine compartment was on fire and the driver was inside the vehicle and unresponsive, Schuster said.

Engine Co. 3’s crew pulled a hose line and began to attack the fire as other firefighters pulled the driver from the SUV. The fire was extinguished before it could spread to the passenger compartment, but first responders were concerned the driver may have suffered smoke inhalation in addition to traumatic injuries, Schuster said.

The driver, who was not identified, was taken to University Hospital, Schuster said.

Madison police are investigating the crash.

