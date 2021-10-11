Driver stuck in overturned minivan on Far East Side, suffers non life-threatening injuries

A driver needed to be extricated from her overturned minivan late Sunday night on Madison's Far East Side before being taken to a hospital for non life-threatening injuries, the Madison Fire Department said.
A call for a "flipped car" came in just before midnight, sending firefighters to the 2500 block of Independence Lane, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
Once on scene, the driver and lone occupant of the minivan, which was resting on the driver's side, told firefighters she was not seriously injured but couldn't get out of the vehicle, Schuster said. The battery power to the van was cut before a medic team went in through a rear hatch to confirm there weren't serious injuries, she said.
The driver then got out of the van herself and was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Schuster said.