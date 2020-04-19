Driver speeding without lights on strikes semi, killing passenger, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A driver who was speeding without their vehicle’s lights on struck a parked semi on the Far East Side early Sunday morning, killing their passenger, Madison police reported.

Police were sent to the single-vehicle crash in the 4800 block of Hayes Road just after midnight, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

A witness reported seeing a speeding vehicle driving without its headlights on lose control and strike a parked semi, Hartman said.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, Hartman said.

The driver was being interviewed, processed and police will be asking for charges, Hartman said.

No names were released.

Madison police were assisted by the Madison Fire Department, the State Patrol, and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

