A McFarland man was charged Wednesday with homicide by negligent driving for the traffic death in October of a beloved former Watertown music teacher who was struck by a car and killed while crossing John Nolen Drive.

A criminal complaint states that while Tom Heninger initially was believed to have crossed the street on his bike against a "do not walk" light, police later determined that the truck he was struck by was going about 25 mph over the speed limit and had likely run a red light before hitting Heninger.

The complaint also charged Alan D. Tschury, 42, with second-degree reckless endangerment for the Oct. 27 incident at John Nolen Drive and North Shore Drive. Tschury is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

According to an Oct. 29 story in the Wisconsin State Journal, the morning Heninger died he was riding his bike a few blocks from his Downtown home to Monona Terrace to volunteer at the annual Wisconsin Music Educators Association conference, which he did every year.

Heninger, 71, worked for the Watertown School District from 1974 until he retired in 2009.

According to the complaint:

The crash happened about 6:50 a.m. Another bike rider told police he rode across John Nolen Drive at North Shore Drive despite the "do not walk" light because there was no traffic. When he got to the other side, he heard a screech and heard the sound of an impact and saw a black pickup truck pulling over.

The other rider said the truck appeared to be going very fast because he didn't see it when he initially crossed the street.

Tschury was upset and shaken, police said. He told police he was on his way to work and reached the intersection as the light turned from green to yellow when Heninger struck his truck on the left front side.

Heninger died about two hours after the crash.

Tschury later said that although he was driving and holding his phone to listen to music he only manipulated his phone to repeat the song he was listening to.

Police examined city street camera footage that showed two vehicles, one of them the truck, accelerating away from the rest of traffic at the Lakeside Drive intersection with John Nolen Drive.

The speed limit at the North Shore Drive intersection is 35 mph, but by using camera footage and taking measurements, comparing the time it took the truck to pass landmarks, Officers Brandon Mortenson and Samuel Brier determined the truck's speed just prior to the North Shore Drive intersection to be 59 to 63 mph.

Brier also determined that the traffic light had been yellow for about 4.5 seconds before Tschury's truck entered the intersection, and that it turned red before he was in it. North Shore Drive cross-traffic already had a green light before the truck entered the intersection and collided with Heninger, Brier said.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point