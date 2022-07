Driver sought after fleeing traffic stop at 100 mph-plus on Beltline, Madison police say

A driver is being sought who fled a traffic stop at more than 100 miles per hour on the Beltline on Monday, Madison police said.

An officer was monitoring traffic on the eastbound Beltline between Whitney Way and Verona Road when the officer noticed the car and clocked it at 102 mph, nearly twice the 55 mph speed limit, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away, nearly striking another vehicle on the Verona Road exit ramp, Fryer said, adding that officers did not pursue the vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle told police she let someone borrow the vehicle earlier Monday, and it eventually was found unoccupied in the 5600 block of King James Way in Fitchburg, Fryer said.

There have been no arrests or citations as of Wednesday morning, Fryer said.

Fryer said stopping hazardous driving is one of the priorities of the department’s 2022 Summer Strategic Plan, with the Beltline, East Washington Avenue and Mineral Point Road identified, using a variety of data points and sources, as areas that see a large number of injury crashes and traffic complaints.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.