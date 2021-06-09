Driver sought after Downtown crash of stolen vehicle clocked at 58 mph in 25 mph zone, Madison police say

The driver is being sought after the crash Downtown Tuesday of a stolen vehicle clocked at 58 miles per hour in a 25 mph-zone, Madison police reported.
At about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers were conducting a traffic safety initiative in the 800 block of East Gorham Street, just before the area of James Madison Park. The area has a speed limit of 25 miles per hour and officers observed a speeding vehicle they clocked at 58 miles per hour, officer Michael Malloy said in a report.
Officers attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle, but it continued to accelerate and failed to stop for a red signal. Due to safety concerns, officers did not pursue the vehicle which was soon located crashed at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Gorham Street, Malloy said.