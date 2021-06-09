 Skip to main content
Driver sought after Downtown crash of stolen vehicle clocked at 58 mph in 25 mph zone, Madison police say
Driver sought after Downtown crash of stolen vehicle clocked at 58 mph in 25 mph zone, Madison police say

The driver is being sought after the crash Downtown Tuesday of a stolen vehicle clocked at 58 miles per hour in a 25 mph-zone, Madison police reported.

At about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers were conducting a traffic safety initiative in the 800 block of East Gorham Street, just before the area of James Madison Park. The area has a speed limit of 25 miles per hour and officers observed a speeding vehicle they clocked at 58 miles per hour, officer Michael Malloy said in a report.

Officers attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle, but it continued to accelerate and failed to stop for a red signal. Due to safety concerns, officers did not pursue the vehicle which was soon located crashed at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Gorham Street, Malloy said.

The vehicle was abandoned, officers learned it was stolen and a firearm was recovered inside it, Malloy said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

