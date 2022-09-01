 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver sideswipes squad car making traffic stop off Beltline, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A driver sideswiped a squad car making a traffic stop off the Beltline early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

The squad car’s side mirror was displaced, but no one was injured in the incident shortly after 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, police spokesperson officer Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

The incident began when an officer made a traffic stop of a vehicle clocked at 79 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone of the Beltline at Seminole Highway, moving onto the shoulder of the exit ramp for Seminole, Lisko said.

Another driver using the exit ramp side-swiped the squad car during the traffic stop, Lisko said.

The first driver was given a speeding ticket and the second was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, Lisko said.

