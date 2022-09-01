Driver sideswipes squad car making traffic stop off Beltline, Madison police say

A driver sideswiped a squad car making a traffic stop off the Beltline early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

The squad car’s side mirror was displaced, but no one was injured in the incident shortly after 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, police spokesperson officer Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

The incident began when an officer made a traffic stop of a vehicle clocked at 79 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone of the Beltline at Seminole Highway, moving onto the shoulder of the exit ramp for Seminole, Lisko said.

Another driver using the exit ramp side-swiped the squad car during the traffic stop, Lisko said.

The first driver was given a speeding ticket and the second was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, Lisko said.