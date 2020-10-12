 Skip to main content
Driver shoots at vehicle that rear-ended him on Southeast Side, Madison police say
Driver shoots at vehicle that rear-ended him on Southeast Side, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Angry about getting rear-ended, a male driver shot at the vehicle that had just crashed into him on the Southeast Side Monday evening, Madison police said. 

The shots fired incident was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Monday on South Stoughton Road at Pflaum Road, Sgt. Chad Crose said. No injuries have been reported. 

A gray sedan, driven by the shooter, was stopped at the intersection's stoplight in the northbound lane when another vehicle rear-ended his sedan, Crose said. 

The second driver, who had crashed into the sedan, got out of their car to talk with the other driver, but the man exited his gray sedan and "aggressed" toward them, Crose said. The second driver went back to their vehicle and drove away. 

The shooter fired a gunshot at the vehicle as it fled, Crose said. 

Officers located a shell casing at the scene, Crose said. 

The shooter was described as a Black male in his 30s with a medium to heavy build, Crose said. 

Terrorist plot to kidnap Michigan governor to 'stand trial' in Wisconsin tops recent notable crime news

