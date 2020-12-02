 Skip to main content
Driver seriously injured in Williamson Street crash involving alcohol, high speeds, Madison police say
Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A driver was seriously injured in a crash early Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Williamson Street that involved alcohol and high speeds, Madison police reported.

Police and fire crews responded to the single-car crash about 1:30 a.m. and had to extricate the driver from the vehicle, which hit a tree and was seriously damaged, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a report.

The driver, who was not named, was taken to a local hospital with significant injuries, Hartman said.

Evidence of high speeds and alcohol use were found at the scene, Hartman said.

