Driver seriously injured in Williamson Street crash involving alcohol, high speeds, Madison police say

A driver was seriously injured in a crash early Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Williamson Street that involved alcohol and high speeds, Madison police reported.
Police and fire crews responded to the single-car crash about 1:30 a.m. and had to extricate the driver from the vehicle, which hit a tree and was seriously damaged, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a report.
The driver, who was not named, was taken to a local hospital with significant injuries, Hartman said.
Evidence of high speeds and alcohol use were found at the scene, Hartman said.
