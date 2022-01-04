Driver runs red light on South Side, hits pedestrian, takes pedestrian to hospital, Madison police say

A driver ran a red light on the South Side on Monday night, hit a pedestrian, then took the pedestrian to a hospital and drove off, Madison police reported.
The incident happened about 5:35 p.m. at the intersection of Erin Street and Park Street when a person got off a bus and waited for a light to walk west on Erin, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.
A driver ran a red light and hit the pedestrian, causing the person to go into the air. The driver then took the victim to a nearby hospital and left immediately after doing so, Fryer said.
The pedestrian was treated for cuts and a head injury that required staples, while the driver remains at-large as the investigation continues, Fryer said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
